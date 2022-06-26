Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,771,000 after buying an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $510.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $516.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.