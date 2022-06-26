Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) COO Purchases $10,500.00 in Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) COO Terry Dagnon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,173,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $246.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

