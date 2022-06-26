Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after acquiring an additional 292,558 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.