Oppenheimer Lowers Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Price Target to $10.00

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

MDNA opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $67.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,299,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

