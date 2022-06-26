Oppenheimer Cuts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $155.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.84. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

