OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.0393 on Exchanges

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $1.01 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00146113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00071508 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014062 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

