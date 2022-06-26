OpenOcean Hits Market Cap of $5.84 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $874,710.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00146239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00074493 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014586 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

