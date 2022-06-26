OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

