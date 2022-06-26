OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.