Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Omni has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00010044 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.20 million and $4.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00273522 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002555 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003691 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,354 coins and its circulating supply is 563,038 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

