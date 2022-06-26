ODUWA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,687.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,363.98 or 0.99954141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00039985 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023399 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

