Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYXH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Nyxoah by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 154,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nyxoah by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

