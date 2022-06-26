NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $258.51 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. NXM has a total market cap of $258.51 million and $206.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.68 or 0.00187100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,200.55 or 0.99966289 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,789,262 coins and its circulating supply is 6,514,957 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

