Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 57,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,206. The company has a market capitalization of $197.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.68. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 23.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $267,366. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

