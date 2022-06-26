NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Barclays boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.