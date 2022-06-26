NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $185.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

