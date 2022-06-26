NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 212.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,948 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.4% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $194.53 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $157.19 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.11 and a 200-day moving average of $203.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

