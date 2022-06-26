NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 283.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $419.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.04 and a 200 day moving average of $413.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

