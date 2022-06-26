NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 21,172 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.31 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

