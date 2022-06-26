NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

