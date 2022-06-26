Nestree Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.58 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $36.58 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.24 or 0.99932772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00039713 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023385 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.