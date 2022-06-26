NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0313 on Major Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $91.05 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

