Nepsis Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for approximately 5.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $17,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,197,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,464,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 322,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.57. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.08.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -30.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

