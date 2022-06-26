Nepsis Inc. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 4.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $56,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,723,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,327,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 56,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $764,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

