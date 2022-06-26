Nepsis Inc. Has $8.93 Million Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Nepsis Inc. cut its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the quarter. PetIQ comprises 2.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of PetIQ worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PETQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 398,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 151,398 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,887,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.50 million, a PE ratio of -32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,400 shares of company stock worth $158,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

