Nepsis Inc. Buys Shares of 59,815 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Schlumberger makes up approximately 0.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

