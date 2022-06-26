Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.48. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.