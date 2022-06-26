Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.48. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. Research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

