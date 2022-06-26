NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS) Announces Dividend of $0.77

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.
NBC Bancorp stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00. NBC Bancorp has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $51.00.
NBC Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
