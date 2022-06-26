Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) vs. Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Financial Comparison

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) and Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Precigen and Myovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen -84.48% -79.87% -25.54% Myovant Sciences -89.18% N/A -32.54%

Precigen has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Precigen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Precigen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precigen and Myovant Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $103.87 million 2.80 -$92.17 million ($0.48) -2.92 Myovant Sciences $230.97 million 5.47 -$205.98 million ($2.21) -6.00

Precigen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Precigen and Myovant Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Myovant Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33

Precigen presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 721.43%. Myovant Sciences has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.69%. Given Precigen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Precigen is more favorable than Myovant Sciences.

Summary

Precigen beats Myovant Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch, an inducible gene switch system that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; tissue-specific promoters; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; and Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize relugolix in oncology and women's health. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

