MXC (MXC) Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MXC has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $229.47 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

