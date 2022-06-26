MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

MP stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at $55,800,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

