MotaCoin Price Up 98.3% Over Last Week (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $141,710.43 and $943.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 98.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,425,609 coins and its circulating supply is 55,194,320 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

