Morgan Stanley Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.30

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley to C$11.30 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.53.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.06 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.26.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.1476134 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$895,258,182.60. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at C$238,331.50. Insiders purchased a total of 1,730,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,152 in the last quarter.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.