Monavale Trading Up 133.8% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $479.10 or 0.02227698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 133.8% higher against the US dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $4.87 million and $73,080.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00276862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002524 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,864 coins and its circulating supply is 10,172 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

