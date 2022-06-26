Mirror Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.74 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000895 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and $14.74 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00144963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00072072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00013969 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

