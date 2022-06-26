Minter Network Reaches Market Cap of $3.26 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00070581 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014092 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,847,509,423 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

