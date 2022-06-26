Mint Club (MINT) One Day Volume Tops $711,943.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $711,943.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00027186 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

