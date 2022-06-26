MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and $609.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00007200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00241140 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001275 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00422517 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,846,319 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

