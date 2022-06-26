MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $1.84

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00008620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $353.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00243253 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001256 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00413602 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,846,160 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

