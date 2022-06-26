Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 76.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

