Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $172.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $840,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 183.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.