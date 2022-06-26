McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.79. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.