Matrix AI Network Tops One Day Volume of $87,187.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $87,187.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00027895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00277832 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004099 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.