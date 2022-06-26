Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $330.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

