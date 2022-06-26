Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00.

MARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $788.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 147.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.