Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mannatech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mannatech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mannatech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

