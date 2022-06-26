Maker (MKR) Price Hits $1,088.45 on Top Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $154.42 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for about $1,088.45 or 0.05030300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

