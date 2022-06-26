Maecenas (ART) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maecenas (ART) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $80,257.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

