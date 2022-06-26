Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $182.84 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.42. The stock has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

