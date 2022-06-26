Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.25.

NYSE:LPX opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after buying an additional 64,723 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

