Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. Samsung Electronics has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Samsung Electronics (Get Rating)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.