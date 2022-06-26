Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75. Samsung Electronics has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.
About Samsung Electronics (Get Rating)
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
